'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana, little released publicly

BATON ROUGE - One month after two people were killed and another two were injured during a daytime drive-by shooting near the Mall of Louisiana, police have revealed little about the investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 18-year-old Donte Dorsey and 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey were shot and killed when the car they were in was riddled with bullets at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Mall of Louisiana Avenue.

At the scene that day, Baton Rouge Police said the shooting was a targeted attack and attributed it to rival violent groups.

"We know the players who might be involved in this," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "We know the situations that might have occurred most recently in the past, and [that] they may be retaliating against those other individuals who were involved in a particular incident."

Police said three cars were involved: the car with the four victims, the car with the shooter, which was ditched at a nearby restaurant, and a third vehicle that drove the shooter or shooters away.

"Apparently, this other group was here at the mall, and we believe that other factions saw them here, and when they saw them leaving that's when they took action in an attempt to shoot at them," McKneely said.

Four weeks later, no suspects have been identified or arrests made.

WBRZ has routinely reached out to BRPD for any update on the investigation. Friday afternoon, in an email, a police department spokesperson said the "only thing we can say at this time is that it’s an ongoing investigation."

When WBRZ followed up for further details about the investigation, the department would only call it "very active." Anything more, the spokesperson said, would hinder progress made by investigators.