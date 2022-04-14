Arrest made weeks after deadly drive-by shooting outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a brazen shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana that confounded investigators for over a month.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced that a suspect was in custody related to the deadly Feb. 25 attack. Police said they planned to move that suspect to the East Baton Rouge jail Thursday evening.

BRPD is expected to identify the suspect during a news conference shortly afterward.

At the time, a police spokesperson said the shooting was a targeted attack tied to "violent groups" in the area. Two teenagers died in the shooting, and two others were hospitalized.

This is a developing story.