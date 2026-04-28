Fire, first responder crews respond to overnight fire at Shell Norco refinery

NORCO — Fire and first responder crews responded to an overnight fire at the Shell Norco refinery, with crews still working Tuesday morning to extinguish the flames.

The fire was first reported on Monday evening at one of the refinery’s process units.

By 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Shell said parish emergency response teams and mutual aid partners were still battling the fire, but noted that all personnel were safe and fully accounted for. The company added that there is no shelter-in-place advisory in place for the surrounding community, and that no injuries have been reported.

Shell said air monitoring did not detect elevated levels, adding that they will continue as the incident progresses.