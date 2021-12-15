65°
Verbal altercation results in December shooting, suspect arrested

2 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 April 03, 2019 5:44 AM April 03, 2019 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest in a December 2018 shooting investigation. 

On December 10, officers responded to the 6000 block of Blueberry Street where a man was shot in the abdomen. That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

After gathering more evidence, detectives learned the victim and George Harris got into a verbal argument over a woman. The suspect then shot the victim and later fled the scene. 

On April 2, Harris was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

