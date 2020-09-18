81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle fire along I-10 E in St. Martin Parish causes interstate closure

6 hours 2 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 September 18, 2020 6:25 AM September 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH - On Friday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., a car that caught on fire while traveling along I-10 East in Henderson resulting in a temporary interstate closure and traffic delays. 

As of 7:06 a.m., I-10 East between LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115 and LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 is closed as a result of the vehicle fire.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, such as I-49 North to US 190 East.

WBRZ's Ashley Fruge is providing viewers with the latest on traffic conditions all morning on 2une In. 

>Click here to watch 2une In online<

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days