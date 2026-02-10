Vehicle crashes into part of bank, one person injured

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bank off of Jefferson Highway. 

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon at the JD Bank along Jefferson near Brentwood Drive. 

Video showed a corner of the building knocked down. 

One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition and involvement was unknown. 

