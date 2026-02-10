77°
Vehicle crashes into part of bank, one person injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bank off of Jefferson Highway.
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon at the JD Bank along Jefferson near Brentwood Drive.
Video showed a corner of the building knocked down.
One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition and involvement was unknown.
