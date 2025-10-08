76°
Var's Pizza closes along Perkins Road after a little over a year in business
BATON ROUGE — Var's Pizza along Perkins Road near the overpass has closed a little more than a year after opening.
The pizzeria announced its closure with a sign outside its front door on Wednesday. The sign did not provide a reason for the closure.
Additionally, Var's did not post any updates on their social media, including their now-deleted Facebook page.
Var's opened in July 2024.
Earlier this year, WBRZ reported that Chad Hughes, the owner of Var's and Bengal Tap Room, had he building that formerly housed City Bar seized after he allegedly failed to repay a nearly $2 million loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
