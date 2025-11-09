60°
Vanderbilt outlasts LSU in penalties to win SEC Tournament title
PENSACOLA, Florida - The LSU women's soccer team came within inches of winning the SEC Tournament title, but Vanderbilt claimed the trophy in penalty kicks Sunday.
The game went into penalties after being tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time. LSU had two chances in penalty kicks to win, but Vanderbilt stopped both Tiger kicks to stay alive.
Then, in the eighth frame of penalty kicks, Commodore goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko made the game-winning save to give Vanderbilt the win.
