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Vandalized St. Mary Parish school reopens Tuesday
FRANKLIN - Students will return to W. P. Foster Elementary School on Tuesday after having a virtual learning day Monday due to vandalism at the school.
The St. Mary Parish Public Schools said Sunday that students would do at-home learning to start off the week, while staff would report to work.
On Monday evening, the school system said the campus had been cleaned and restored.
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"We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the faculty, staff, and district maintenance teams for their dedicated efforts and commitment to excellence," the school system said.
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