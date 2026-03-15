73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary Parish elementary school vandalized, students will do at-home learning Monday

53 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 10:02 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - Students at W. P. Foster Elementary School will have an at-home learning day on Monday after the school was vandalized. 

School officials announced the change on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. 

"We regret to inform you that W. P. Foster Elementary School was vandalized. Students will have a stay-home virtual learning day tomorrow - Monday, March 16, 2026. Faculty and staff will report to work as normal," the school system said.

Trending News

WBRZ has asked for more information about the reported vandalism. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days