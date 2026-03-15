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St. Mary Parish elementary school vandalized, students will do at-home learning Monday
FRANKLIN - Students at W. P. Foster Elementary School will have an at-home learning day on Monday after the school was vandalized.
School officials announced the change on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m.
"We regret to inform you that W. P. Foster Elementary School was vandalized. Students will have a stay-home virtual learning day tomorrow - Monday, March 16, 2026. Faculty and staff will report to work as normal," the school system said.
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WBRZ has asked for more information about the reported vandalism.
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