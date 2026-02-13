Vacant structure declared total loss after fire on Spain Street, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire on Spain Street that resulted in the total loss of a vacant building.

Officials said they observed heavy flames Thursday night, with the call coming in at 8:26 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the structure was ruled a total loss.

The cause is undetermined and remains under investigation, BRFD said.