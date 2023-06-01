85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house ruled total loss after Thursday morning fire that damaged nearby home

2 hours 54 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 8:34 AM June 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was a total loss after a fire Wednesday that also caused minor damage to a neighboring house. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the home on Byron Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The partially-constructed home was engulfed in flames, fire officials said, but crews were able to get the flames under control shortly before 6:30 a.m..

The fire reportedly caused minor damage to a neighboring home, but no injuries were reported. The building was a total loss. 

Trending News

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days