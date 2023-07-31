93°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant house fire on Alliquippa Street Sunday night ruled to be arson
BATON ROUGE - A fire Sunday night was determined to be arson, according to investigators.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vacant home on Alliquippa Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to get the flames under control within ten minutes.
Investigators found the fire was intentionally set.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chef crowned King of Louisiana Seafood Cook-off prepping for Great American Seafood...
-
Lod Stafford Road Bridge finally seeing upgrades after Hurricane Ida
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas - in July
-
Gonzales community supports teenager fighting rare kidney disease
-
Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder