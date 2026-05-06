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Several Perkins Rowe businesses offering discounts for Nurses Day

1 hour 39 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 12:19 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several shops and restaurants in Perkins Rowe are offering discounts for nurses ahead of Nurses Day, which is Tuesday, May 12. 

The following businesses are participating: 

Caroline’s Cookies
Discount: (May 6-May 10)
20% off (in-store only)

Alumni Hall
Discount: (May 6-May 12)
20% off with badge

Sweet Baton Rouge
Discount: (May 8-May 12)
26% off all t-shirts with code LoveNurses26

B. Johnson Beauty Studio
Suite 121
Discount: (May 11-May 15)
Nurses will receive a brow threading service for $15 (regularly $22)
BOOK HERE!

Nails By Jeaux
Suite 124
Discount: (May 11-May 15)
$60 for any special design nail set and $50 for a solid color nail set. Bookings must be made in advance, noting that the client is a nurse; they must show their nurse’s badge at the appointment.  Availability is limited, so the deal will be first come first served.
Please call or text 225-324-4871 to schedule.

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Bin 77
Discount: (May 12)
Half off classic and seasonal cocktails

Frock Candy
Discount: (May 12)
20% off regular priced items

IMAGE Studios
Orrivelle Hair Studio
Suite 105
Discount: (May 12, May 15-16)
$30 blowouts and $75 silk presses.  Book appointments in advance using the link provided.  Nursing special should be referenced at time of booking and proof of nursing credentials must be presented at time of service.

La Madeleine
Discount: (May 12)
10% off with badge

Muse Aesthetics
Discount: (May 12)
FOR NURSES & NURSING STUDENTS
15% off services
10% off skincare
$10 B12 injections
$40 NAD injections

Kendra Scott
Discount: 20% off with badge

California Pizza Kitchen
Discount: 20% off with badge or while in uniform

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