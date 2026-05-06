Several Perkins Rowe businesses offering discounts for Nurses Day

BATON ROUGE - Several shops and restaurants in Perkins Rowe are offering discounts for nurses ahead of Nurses Day, which is Tuesday, May 12.

The following businesses are participating:

Caroline’s Cookies

Discount: (May 6-May 10)

20% off (in-store only)

Alumni Hall

Discount: (May 6-May 12)

20% off with badge

Sweet Baton Rouge

Discount: (May 8-May 12)

26% off all t-shirts with code LoveNurses26

B. Johnson Beauty Studio

Suite 121

Discount: (May 11-May 15)

Nurses will receive a brow threading service for $15 (regularly $22)

BOOK HERE!

Nails By Jeaux

Suite 124

Discount: (May 11-May 15)

$60 for any special design nail set and $50 for a solid color nail set. Bookings must be made in advance, noting that the client is a nurse; they must show their nurse’s badge at the appointment. Availability is limited, so the deal will be first come first served.

Please call or text 225-324-4871 to schedule.

Bin 77

Discount: (May 12)

Half off classic and seasonal cocktails

Frock Candy

Discount: (May 12)

20% off regular priced items

IMAGE Studios

Orrivelle Hair Studio

Suite 105

Discount: (May 12, May 15-16)

$30 blowouts and $75 silk presses. Book appointments in advance using the link provided. Nursing special should be referenced at time of booking and proof of nursing credentials must be presented at time of service.

La Madeleine

Discount: (May 12)

10% off with badge

Muse Aesthetics

Discount: (May 12)

FOR NURSES & NURSING STUDENTS

15% off services

10% off skincare

$10 B12 injections

$40 NAD injections

Kendra Scott

Discount: 20% off with badge

California Pizza Kitchen

Discount: 20% off with badge or while in uniform