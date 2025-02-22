Vacant house catches fire on Fairfields Avenue, cause unkown

Google Maps image (before the fire)

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge fire crews responded to a vacant house fire early Saturday morning on Fairfields Avenue.

Firefighters got the call around 8:39 a.m., that the house was on fire. When they arrived on the scene, they found the home boarded up and removed the boards to enter the house.

Firefighters contained the fire after about ten minutes. Investigators believe the fire started near the back porch.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This fire remains under investigation.