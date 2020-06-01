Vacant home destroyed in arson near I-110 Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say an apparent act of arson that destroyed an empty house Monday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the blaze was first reported just before 11 a.m. on Osceola Street along I-110. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but the house was damaged beyond repair.

The fire department says the the cause of the fire was ruled to be an act of arson.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact investigators at 225-354-1419.