Vacant commercial building fire ruled to be arson

Sunday, August 06 2023
BATON ROUGE - A fire Sunday afternoon at a vacant commercial building was determined to be arson, according to investigators. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vacant building on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive around 2:15 p.m., and the fire was controlled within 15 minutes.

No further details about the fire are known, and investigators urge anyone with relevant information to call 225-389-2050.

