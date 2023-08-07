84°
Vacant commercial building fire ruled to be arson
BATON ROUGE - A fire Sunday afternoon at a vacant commercial building was determined to be arson, according to investigators.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vacant building on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive around 2:15 p.m., and the fire was controlled within 15 minutes.
No further details about the fire are known, and investigators urge anyone with relevant information to call 225-389-2050.
