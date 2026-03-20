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Vacant church fire on Thomas H. Delpit Drive caused by arson, fire officials say
BATON ROUGE — Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department believe a vacant church fire on Thomas H. Delpit Drive is the result of arson.
The department originally responded to the fire at Faith A.M.E. Zion Church near the intersection of Taft Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive on Thursday around 5:21 p.m.
According to the fire department, evidence at the scene suggests homeless individuals had been staying in the vacant church prior to the fire.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at 225-389-2050.
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