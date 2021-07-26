Utah dust storm causes 20-vehicle pileup; at least 7 dead

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah - A blinding dust storm in western Utah caused a series of deadly crashes along a local interstate on Sunday evening, CNN reports.

Seven people were killed and several more were critically injured on I-15 near Kanosh just after 5 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Public Service (DPS).

The dust storm swept through the area, which is about 155 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, around 4:30 p.m. According to nearby reports, it brought with it 51-mph wind gusts.

Some area drivers found themselves caught in the storm as it decayed, and unable to see in the strong winds, they ended up colliding with other vehicles.

Photos of the wreckage show several damaged 18-wheelers and at least one vehicle that appears to have had its passenger doors ripped off.

The DPS said, "It appears that 20 vehicles were involved in Sunday's crashes after high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway. The Utah Highway Patrol summoned troopers from Richfield and Beaver to assist. Multiple ground and air ambulances also responded to transport victims."

DPS added that the victims won't be released until 24 hours after their families have been notified.