USS Kidd expected to return to Baton Rouge in the spring after being away since early 2024

BATON ROUGE — The USS Kidd is expected to return to the Baton Rouge riverfront next spring after being away for repairs.

The USS Kidd Veterans Museum said Thursday that the ship will return to the capital city in the next high-water cycle, likely next spring. The vessel has been in drydock in Houma for a full overhaul.

The destroyer, DD-661, served in World War II and the Korean War. It is due to be released from the Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors shipyard and returned to the water on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The USS Kidd Veterans Museum, housed ashore adjacent to the ship, pays tribute not only to USS Kidd but also to Louisiana veterans of all service branches who have served this country throughout its history.



The downtown attraction opened in 1983.