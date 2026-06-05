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One person critically injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road

1 hour 45 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 8:23 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Tiger Bend Road, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The shooting happened in the 15000 block. Officials received the call around 8 p.m.

St. George Fire officials posted that crews are on scene, causing Tiger Bend Road at 7 Pines Avenue to be blocked.

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No other information was immediately available.

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