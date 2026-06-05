One person critically injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road

ST. GEORGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Tiger Bend Road, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The shooting happened in the 15000 block. Officials received the call around 8 p.m.

St. George Fire officials posted that crews are on scene, causing Tiger Bend Road at 7 Pines Avenue to be blocked.

No other information was immediately available.