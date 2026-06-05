PHOTOS: Berwick Fire Department works four-alarm house fire

BAYOU VISTA - The Berwick Fire Department assisted with a four-alarm house fire in Bayou Vista, the department posted.

Officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, firefighters worked a single-story house fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent further spreading to surrounding properties.

No injuries resulted from the fire. More information will be released by the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.