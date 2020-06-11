USDA ensures children have access to free meals during summer

Photo: United States Department of Agriculture

Since the COVID-19 made its way into the U.S., resulting in the closures of schools and other aspects of daily life, the U.S.D.A. and its partners have been providing children with free meals.

Now, as a way of making it as easy as possible for local program operators to continue getting food to children impacted by the pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture has approved a waiver that allows local partners, who have been working overtime serving meals to kids during the health crisis, the ability to continue serving free meals to all children – regardless of where they live – for the remainder of the summer.

Through the extension of nationwide area eligibility announced today, @USDA is making sure all kids can access free meals this summer as the nation reopens. https://t.co/Yfb9ueQGfP — USDA Nutrition (@USDANutrition) June 10, 2020

Food Nutrition Services, which operates under the direction of the USDA, has taken the lead in ensuring that those in need have access to one or more of its 15 nutrition assistance programs.

As of June 10, FNS has approved over 2,800 flexibilities and will continue to work with states and other partners as the nation turns its focus to reopening in a safe way.

In addition to this, the “Meals to You” team has made about 426,000 meal deliveries to Louisiana children and families.

Click here for more information about the USDA and FNS's commitment to keeping its free meals for children programs alive during the summer as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

