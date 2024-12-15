Central shuts out Ruston 42-0 to win first state championship since 1966

NEW ORLEANS - The Central Wildcats can finally call themselves champions after a near 60-year drought. The Wildcats dominated defending champions, Ruston, to be crowned Division I Non-Select State Champions.

The scoring started early when quarterback Jackson Firmin threw a 59 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keithon Womack.

On the first play of the ensuing Ruston drive, quarterback Joshua Brantley fumbles the ball and Central defensive lineman DK Mays recovered it and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown. Central ended the first quarter with a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Firmin threw 3 touchdown passes. He opened the second quarter with a 5-yard pass to Kylen Thomas. Then, another deep pass from Firmin ends in a Steven Ranel touchdown. Right before halftime, Firmin connects with Tyrann Williams for a 14-yard touchdown. The Wildcats go into halftime with a 35-0 lead.

The second half was quieter in scoring from Central. They maintained their lead through the third quarter even when Ruston intercepted one of Firmin's passes. Central's defense held the Bearcats to 90 total offensive yards and zero touchdowns.

Central would cap off their dominating performance with Firmin's fifth touchdown pass to Keithon Womack to make the score 42-0. Finally, De'Shad Sheridan forced a Ruston fumble that was recovered by Mason Moore and sealed the victory.

A running clock would end the game and the Central Wildcats were named Division I Non-Select State Champions.