Three people hurt in Friday night shooting along Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a Friday night shooting along Choctaw Drive near the corner of North 38th Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people, aged 17, 23 and 65, were shot at 9:40 p.m.. Officers said all of the victims were in separate cars and it's unclear where the shots came from.

Police are investigating. No more information was immediately available.