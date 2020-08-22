Latest Weather Blog
USC fires Steve Sarkisian 1 day after putting coach on leave
LOS ANGELES - Southern California has fired Steve Sarkisian one day after the troubled coach was put on leave.
Athletic director Pat Haden announced his decision Monday in a brief statement.
Sarkisian was put on indefinite leave on Sunday after the school determined he wasn't in condition to lead practice. Offensive coordinator Clay Helton was appointed interim coach.
The school hasn't been specific about Sarkisian's problems, but the second-year coach had an embarrassing public display in August at a pep rally where he appeared to be intoxicated while giving a speech.
Sarkisian went 12-6 at USC, where he was an assistant coach under Pete Carroll with the program's dominant teams of the past decade. He spent five years as Washington's head coach until 2013.
