Latest Weather Blog
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early
November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.
Senior administration officials previewed the new policy late Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to speak ahead of the formal announcement.
Trending News
Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions on travel that have separated families and curtailed leisure trips since the onset of the pandemic. The latest move follows last month’s announcement that the U.S. will end country-based travel bans for air travel, and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to enter by plane.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
MOVEBR project plans to expand Bluebonnet Blvd, add sidewalks
-
Bayou Manchac drainage project in the works between East Baton Rouge and...
-
Man accused of killing state trooper now on suicide watch, held without...
-
Chilling new surveillance video shows moments between killer's violent attacks Saturday
-
Louisiana DSNAP application window closing Wednesday
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip