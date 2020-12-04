US Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, one suspect killed

A shootout that left one suspect dead, a second injured, and several U.S. Marshals wounded occurred Friday (Dec. 4) morning in the Bronx, New York.

According to ABC News, residents of the Bronx's Wakefield area, along Ely Avenue heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m. as U.S. Marshals exchanged fire with a suspect identified as Andre Sterling, who was eventually shot and killed during the incident.

The wounded Marshals reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Jacobi Hospital.

ABC says Sterling was wanted for shooting a state trooper in Massachusetts on Nov. 20 and, according to police, was facing a lengthy list of charges including armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The news outlet also reports that Sterling had two additional Massachusetts warrants for charges including identity fraud, assault and battery on a police officer, and failure to stop for police and in addition to other charges.

He was also wanted in Wyoming for narcotics charges.

The second injured suspect's name has not been released at this time, but authorities say the unnamed suspect was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.