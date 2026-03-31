US gas prices soar past $4 on average for gallon amid conflict in Iran; highest since 2022

(AP) — U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to soar worldwide amid the conflict in Iran and the ongoing blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.02, over a dollar more than before the war began.

The last time U.S. drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now.

Learn more about Baton Rouge gas prices here.