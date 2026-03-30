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Shaquille O'Neal's 1992 LSU All-American Team John R. Wooden Award being sold in auction
BATON ROUGE — Shaquille O'Neal's 1992 LSU All-American Team John R. Wooden Award is being auctioned off as part of Lelands 2026 Spring Classic auction.
O'Neal was presented the award following his LSU 1991-92 season when he averaged 24.1 points, 14 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per game. He would go on to become the first overall selection for the 1992 NBA Draft.
The auction features over 1,000 items, including three Kentucky Derby Jockey Trophies won by Louisiana native Calvin Borel. Borel won the derby in 2007, 2009 and 2010. The saddle used in his victories is also being sold.
The auction ends on April 18.
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