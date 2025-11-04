UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire on ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A UPS plane crashed on takeoff from the airport in Louisville, Kentucky, igniting a huge fire on ground, officials said Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed at about 5:15 p.m. It was taking off for Honolulu. The FAA said the plane was scheduled to fly to Honolulu after it took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Police had responded to reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport.

Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

Photos on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

Louisville’s police department said on X that there was a fire and debris, and it asked people to stay away.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the shelter-in-place order has been extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River.

Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that he is aware of the reports.

“First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available,” he said. “Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”