UPS and United Cajun Navy team up to provide disaster relief across the Southeast

BATON ROUGE — The UPS and United Cajun Navy are partnering to expedite the delivery of crucial disaster relief supplies in the wake of an intense hurricane season.

“The Cajun Navy has been doing a great job in bringing relief to these areas, all we’re here is to assist to make sure they can get it out,” UPS driver James ‘Big Brown’ Joseph said.

The UPS will bring disaster relief materials to those still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and to residents in Florida about to be hit by Milton.

Joseph estimated that 30 to 40 trucks will be used in the effort, traveling to Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We’re trying to get it out as quick as possible because our families in the southeast area of the United States need it the best, right now they need it badly,” Joseph said. “The quicker we can get it in the quicker we can get it out.”

Joey Joffrion, the owner of freight company Lunar Logistics, has volunteered with the United Cajun Navy and is happy to use his company’s resources to help out. Joffrion said he helps haul supplies to different warehouses.

In light of the new UPS partnership, the United Cajun Navy bought a new warehouse the same day Joffrion’s company was bringing in pallets of supplies. Hours after opening the doors, boxes full of necessary items lined the walls.

“It helps me sleep at night to know that I'm actually helping people in our surrounding areas that are affected by these hurricanes and have really nothing left. It's my way of giving back,” Joffrion said.

Joffrion just completed a supply delivery to a disaster center in Perry, Fla., and set up a new point of distribution in Douglas, Ga.

“It's fulfilling to know that you're giving back to your community, you’re giving back to those in need. You're helping out in areas where people don't even know who you are,” Joffrion said.

The UPS and United Cajun Navy are asking volunteers to help out on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. by sorting materials before they load them for shipment. The new warehouse is located at 9316 Jimmy Wedell Drive.