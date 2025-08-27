Upgrades on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard aim to make commuting safer

BATON ROUGE - A major infrastructure project is making significant progress in Baton Rouge. The $2.5 million multi-use path project along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is designed to make commuting safer and more convenient for everyone.

For drivers, South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is a busy cut-through. For people on foot or on a bike, the sidewalks and crossings can feel more like an obstacle course.

“Before, we were walking in the street or in the grass trying to dodge the cars," resident Tonya Mercado said.

The new project will add a multi-use path, creating safer space for everyone traveling the corridor and has a goal for improving safety.

“I really do think it’s a good thing. It does make it a lot easier, transportation wise.. you know? Walking to go get lunch or also having pedestrians cross the road as well. It does make everything a little bit easier,” resident Luke Mallett said.

That path will run from South Harrell’s Ferry Road, through the I-12 interchange, all the way to Old Hammond Highway — a stretch that is used daily by pedestrians and cyclists.

“Being over here in this part of town, there’s a lot of walkers because it’s so closely connected to a bunch of places where people need to go. It’s going to make transportation a lot easier for the community," Mallett said.

The project also brings fresh signals at the I-12 eastbound exit ramp and upgraded crosswalks at busy intersections.

The revamp is one of the many MoveEBR projects; Joseph Cains III said it was carefully thought out.

“Sherwood is a very busy corridor, especially in the mornings and in the afternoons during rush hour. We considered that during our design, making sure we tried to mitigate those pedestrian and bicycle complex with the heavy traffic flow movements much as possible,” Cains said.

City leaders say it’s about more than concrete and crosswalks; it’s about connecting both sides of I-12.

"The biggest feature on the project is what’s happening through the I-12 interchange where today there is no sidewalk through that interchange that you can easily walk from one side of the road to the other," Cains said.