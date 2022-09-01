92°
Updated road closures on I-12 Eastbound
Road Maintenance on I-12 Eastbound from LA-3064 to Sherwood Forest Boulevard will continue through September 9th. The closures will be intermittent between the 10/12 split and Sherwood Forest Blvd.
What started on Friday on August 26th is now expected to end on Friday, September 9th, weather permitting.
The lane closures will take place each night from 8:00PM to 5:00AM.
These closures are necessary for concrete patching and other related roadwork.
DOTD reminds drivers to use caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
