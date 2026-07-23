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Updated office hours to accept disaster unemployment claims

9 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, September 09 2016 Sep 9, 2016 September 09, 2016 9:26 AM September 09, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has announced updated call-center office hours in order to deal with an influx of disaster unemployment assistance claims.

LWC staff members will answer calls made to 1-866-783-5567 to help individuals file for DUA from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday, Sept. 12. The new office hours will remain in effect until further notice.

DUA claims can also be filed online at www.laworks.net.

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The deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance for all parishes is Friday, Oct. 14. After the initial application, claimants will be required to file weekly certifications either by phone or online for each week their employment is interrupted as a direct result of the disaster.

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