UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Port Allen homicide

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Investigators said Alexis Allen, 36, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Earlier in the day, they identified the man shot in a car at William and Lee Park.

The victim, Ronnie Moore, was found about 7 a.m. on Friday. His age was not provided.

Sources say someone shot a man while he was sitting inside his vehicle from outside of the driver's side of the car.

That vehicle was removed from the scene as evidence.

The park is located in the 1600 block of Louisiana Ave., near Cohn Elementary School. School system Superintendent Chandler Smith said the school was not put on lockdown, but he and security staff went to the school after learning of the shooting to ensure student safety.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Allen, contact Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525 or Crime Stoppers 225-344-STOP (225-344-7867).