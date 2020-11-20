Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: BRPD identify victim shot to death in robbery at Airline Highway's Vel Rose Motel
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Nov. 20) morning, 29-year-old Joshua Turner was found shot to death at a motel along Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge Parish, police say.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Turner's body was discovered at the Vel Rose Motel, which is within the 4900 block of Airline Highway.
HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a motel off of Airline Highway near N Foster Drive. Here is a picture of what the scene looks like right now. @WBRZ https://t.co/NIHixualMj pic.twitter.com/frJd50S3ji— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 20, 2020
Authorities say the motive appears to be robbery but a suspect has still not been identified.
The death is currently under investigation.
This article will be updated as BRPD detectives proceed with their analysis.
