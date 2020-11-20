60°
UPDATE: BRPD identify victim shot to death in robbery at Airline Highway's Vel Rose Motel

Friday, November 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Nov. 20) morning, 29-year-old Joshua Turner was found shot to death at a motel along Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge Parish, police say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Turner's body was discovered at the Vel Rose Motel, which is within the 4900 block of Airline Highway.

Authorities say the motive appears to be robbery but a suspect has still not been identified.

The death is currently under investigation.  

This article will be updated as BRPD detectives proceed with their analysis. 

