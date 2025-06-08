Upcoming Pride events in the capital area

BATON ROUGE — June is Pride Month, and it is a time to remember and celebrate LGBTQ+ culture. Pride Month began as a week to commemorate the 1969 New York Stonewall riots, which are widely credited with starting the modern Gay Rights movement. Since then, it has blossomed into a month-long celebration that was first officially recognized in 1999 when President Bill Clinton named June "Gay and Lesbian Month."

Here are some upcoming events to celebrate Pride Month in the Baton Rouge area:

BATON ROUGE

Sip & Shop Fundraiser

Time Warp Boutique is hosting a Baton Rouge Pride fundraiser on Friday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Radio Bar will be setting up in-store with their signature cocktails with a local DJ for an evening of shopping and celebration. A portion of the proceeds from every drink and outfit sold will go directly to the Baton Rouge Pride Fest.

Brunch for a Benefit

Ruby Slipper is hosting Brunch for a Benefit on June 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in support of Baton Rouge Pride. Ruby Slipper will also be donating $1 from each sale of their Mimosa Flights to a local Pride organization in June.

Wine Dinner Experience in Support of Baton Rouge Pride

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is hosting a 4-course wine pairing dinner on Tuesday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each course will be paired with premium wines. With just 50 seats available, a reservation is required. Tickets can be bought here. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Baton Rouge Pride Fest. The event is 21+.

Drag Bingo

Zia Lush of Queens of Louisiana is hosting a drag bingo event on Wednesday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cheba Hut on Ben Hur Road. This event will feature bingo and prizes.

Splash Pride Party

Splash Nightclub is hosting a Pride Party on Friday, June 27, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. This event will feature drag performances by London Manchester, Dutchess Demure and the fabulous Host Miss Thing. Exclusive Splash pride merch will be available during the show.

Baton Rouge Pride Fest 2025

Raising Cane's River Center Arena is hosting the Baton Rouge Pride Fest on Saturday, June 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature vendors, resources for the LGBTQ+ community, drag performances and so much more. This event is family-friendly and free to attend.

Annual Pride Service + Pancakes

The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge is hosting a Pride service with pancakes on Sunday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Between the services from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. attendees can stop by the main kitchen for pancakes

GONZALES

Ascension Pride

Ascension Parish Pride and APAWS are presenting the first-ever Ascension Pride event on Saturday, June 21, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will feature local vendors, drag story time, dog fashion show, drag shows with stunning queens and kings, weddings, cat and dog adoptions and a dance party.