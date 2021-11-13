Unrestrained driver killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

LAROSE- A single-vehicle crash killed a driver who was not wearing a seat belt.

61-year-old Steven Thorton was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 when his car ran off the roadway and struck a bridge railing for reasons still under investigation. The car landed on its roof.

Thorton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. A toxicology sample was taken from Thorton for analysis.