Unrestrained driver killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
LAROSE- A single-vehicle crash killed a driver who was not wearing a seat belt.
61-year-old Steven Thorton was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 when his car ran off the roadway and struck a bridge railing for reasons still under investigation. The car landed on its roof.
Thorton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. A toxicology sample was taken from Thorton for analysis.
