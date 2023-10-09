71°
'Unknown substance' creeps into Slidell canal, authorities working to determine what happened

3 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, October 09 2023 Oct 9, 2023 October 09, 2023 4:11 PM October 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - An unidentified substance made its way into a Slidell canal on Monday afternoon and officials are unsure what the liquid is and how it got there. 

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality agents are taking samples of the water near Moonraker and Clipper drives in Slidell. 

St. Tammany firefighters are also on the scene and said the water is pH neutral and non-flammable. 

WBRZ has reached out to LDEQ and is waiting to hear more about the situation. 

