'Unknown substance' creeps into Slidell canal, authorities working to determine what happened

SLIDELL - An unidentified substance made its way into a Slidell canal on Monday afternoon and officials are unsure what the liquid is and how it got there.

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality agents are taking samples of the water near Moonraker and Clipper drives in Slidell.

St. Tammany firefighters are also on the scene and said the water is pH neutral and non-flammable.

WBRZ has reached out to LDEQ and is waiting to hear more about the situation.