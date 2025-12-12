61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston deputies: Crash involving pedestrian at Eden Church Road near North Park

Friday, December 12 2025
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are working a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Eden Church Road, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said first responders are on scene and non-life-threatening injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available.

