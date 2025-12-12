Southern's 'Human Jukebox' wins ESPN's Band of the Year

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Marching Band was named the ESPN Band of the Year after a competition in Atlanta.

Two Division I schools, Southern's Human Jukebox and Florida A&M's Marching 100 were selected; there were also two Division II bands, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine and Fayetteville State University's Marching Bronco Xpress.

"I enjoyed the whole experience. The Southern University Band will always be a band that takes you on a musical adventure and our students put on a great show tonight," Head Band Director Dr. Kedric Taylor said.

The competition was hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.