4th annual December to Remember Christmas tree lighting to be held Sunday
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the fourth annual December to Remember Christmas tree lighting is being held at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
The event will include amusement rides, pictures with Santa, a tree lighting and food.
It will take place Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
