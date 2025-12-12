61°
4th annual December to Remember Christmas tree lighting to be held Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the fourth annual December to Remember Christmas tree lighting is being held at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

The event will include amusement rides, pictures with Santa, a tree lighting and food.

It will take place Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

