'Unknown persons wearing clown masks' allegedly terrorizing, spooking students across Loyola University campus

Photo: The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Loyola University police are telling students to keep an eye out for suspicious activity as Halloween quickly approaches — including people in clown masks running around campus "terrorizing" others.

Police are advising students to travel in groups, to watch out for each other and to "be cautious of unknown persons wearing clown masks," The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported.

University police officers say they've responded to calls of suspicious persons in clown masks "terrorizing students on campus, including within the residence halls" several times this semester, according to the news outlet.

"Do not swipe anyone into your residence hall unless you know who they are," police said in an email to students. "Please immediately report any incidents or information related to this activity to LUPD by calling 504-865-3434."