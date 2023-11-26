University of Louisiana-Monroe fires head football coach Terry Bowden

Credit: USA Today

MONROE - The University of Louisiana-Monroe fired their head football coach, Terry Bowden, Sunday after going 2-10 on the season.

Bowden, a long-time college football head coach and former coach at Auburn, held the role since 2021.

In his time, Bowden posted a total record of 10-26. The Warhawks lost all eight conference games.