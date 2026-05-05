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Woman riding e-bike airlifted to hospital in Livingston Parish crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman who was riding an e-bike was airlifted to a hospital following a crash with a truck on Tuesday.
First responders said the wreck happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Linder and Arnold roads.
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State Police is investigating the crash and said the woman suffered minor injuries. No additional details were immediately available.
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