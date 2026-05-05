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1 person injured in Monday evening crash along Highland Road in St. George

1 hour 34 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 12:27 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Highland Road in St. George.

Officials said the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the Monday crash along Highland near the intersection of Boulevard Louisiane.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. 

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The crash closed both lanes of Highland for about an hour, St. George Fire officials said Monday. 

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