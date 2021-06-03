University Lakes Project launches new site designed to encourage community participation

BATON ROUGE – University Lakes Project LLC invites community participation in the University Lakes Project – a design and construction effort to implement the Baton Rouge Lakes Master Plan – via its new website and social media pages:

-Website: universitylakesproject.org

-Facebook and Instagram: UniversityLakesProject

-LinkedIn: University-Lakes-Project

-Twitter: @LakesProject

Two key opportunities for the community to contribute feedback are available now through the “Share!” button at universitylakesproject.org:

1. A map-based commenting system through which ideas and suggestions can be tied to specific locations around the lakes

2. A digital bulletin board through which residents can share memories and photos of times spent at the lakes. Web visitors can also subscribe to receive periodic project updates.

The new website and social pages will remain active through the duration of the project, providing ongoing information and status updates, highlighting opportunities for the public to become involved in the design process via public workshops and online events, and offering access to downloadable project records and contract files.

The University Lakes Project will improve the health of the six lakes surrounding LSU’s campus and will provide new and enhanced recreational amenities. It is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.

Phase 1 begins with bathymetric and stump identification surveys, geotechnical borings and sediment sampling; continues with a more detailed design of recommendations from the 2016 master plan; and concludes with construction to deepen and reshape four of the six lakes (City Park Lake, Eerie Lake, Campus Lake and College Lake) and construction of new paths and lighting around City Park Lake.

This first phase is being funded by LSU, the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge, the State of Louisiana and BREC.