UnitedHealth Group completes $3.3 billion acquisition of Baton Rouge-based hospice company Amedisys

BATON ROUGE — UnitedHealth Group formally completed its $3.3 billion acquisition of Baton Rouge-based Amedisys on Thursday morning.

UnitedHealth and Amedisys' merger comes more than two years after plans were made to combine the nation's two largest home health and hospice care companies.

UnitedHealth and Amedisys' deal was announced in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where Amedisys was delisted from the NASDAQ.

According to The Advocate, UnitedHealth agreed to buy Amedisys for $101 per share in June 2023. Under the agreement, Amedisys would operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth, with an office in Baton Rouge and operations in Nashville, Tennessee.

The deal was initially set to close in the second half of 2024, but was stalled in November when the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal. They cited concerns that the merger would "harm competition in the home healthcare and hospice industry."

The DOJ proposed a settlement for the two firms last week that required Amedisys to pay $1.1 million to the United States for false certification that they provided accurate documents to the United States, as well as requiring the two companies to divest 164 home health and hospice facilities. This was the biggest divestiture of services to clear the way for a merger.