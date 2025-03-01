51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
United States Bowling Congress partners with mayor's office for cancer benefit

Friday, February 28 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The United States Bowling Congress Opens Championships partnered with the the mayor-president's office for cancer fundraising Friday.

The benefit was held at the Raising Canes River Center. All proceeds supported the Mary Bird Perkins Center.

